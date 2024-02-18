100 acres of Ghana’s largest cashew farm destroyed by fireOshana residents remember President Geingob

More than 100 acres of the 1000-acre cashew farm at Vakpo Dzogbega in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region have been destroyed by fire. The farm is believed to be the largest cashew enterprise in the country and the lost to the fire could reach GHC1.5 million. Mr Patrick Denka, the Assistant Farm Manager, who briefed the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the fire came at a time the trees had begun to bear fruit. More than 4,000 matured cashew trees were lost in the wildfire, he said, suspecting the activities of hunters. The fire, which occurred on Friday, February 16, reportedly begun around 1500 hours engulfing the farm, the manager said, and that the few trees that were likely to survive would record low yields in the future. The GNA saw many trees with ripe fruits completely burnt, with some embers still glowing. Mr Kofi Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority, who owns the farm, said: 'Losses from the fire could reach GHC1.5 million, and that is a setback to efforts at de veloping the agrarian landscape of this area.' He said the incident had been reported to the police and expressed the hope that with the support of traditional leaders, such occurrences would be avoided. 'I don't know if its out of ignorance or sheer wickedness. What we know is that the chiefs are behind us. They gave us the land and we will seek their intervention to address the issue of bush burning,' he said. Mr Dzamesi spoke of the lack of insurance cover in the country for crop farmers and appealed to the Government to support farm enterprises against fire and other losses. 'It is difficult to get insurance companies to insure farms, and so the State must come in to support large scale farms'. Source: Ghana News Agency ONGWEDIVA: Oshana governor, Elia Irimari, said the late President Hage Geingob's leadership was characterised by an unwavering commitment to the advancement of the nation, the continent, and the ideals of unity and progress. Irimari made the remarks during a special regional memorial service held at Ongwediva Trade Fair Centre on Sunday. According to Irimari, President Geingob's clarion call for a united nation remains fresh in their hearts. 'His legacy transcends his earthly tenure, enduring as a testament to his vision of a united, prosperous, and peaceful Namibia,' he said. He added that his ideals will continue to serve as their guiding light as they endeavour to shape a brighter future for the nation and posterity. Irimari added that President Geingob's dedication to the cause of Namibian development was matched only by his fervent advocacy for the marginalised and his relentless pursuit of social justice. Speaking at the same occasion, Chairperson of the Oshana Regional Youth Forum, Absalom Itamal o, said that President Geingob believed young people are Namibia's greatest asset. 'His unfettered belief in young people was tangible throughout his tenure in office. At the highest level, President Geingob worked to ensure that young people participated actively in governance through appointment of youth to decision-making bodies,' he concluded. Meanwhile, Abed-Nego Nghifikwa, who spoke on behalf of the elders, indicated that they were fortunate to have been led by President Geingob. Nghifikwa stated that as elders, they are very grateful that President Geingob significantly raised social grant from a mere N.dollars 600 to the current level of N.dollars 1,400. He added that President Geingob understood the need to improve the well-being of his senior citizens and they pray and hope that those who come after him will adopt his caring principles. President Geingob, who died two weeks ago, will be laid to rest on the 25th February 2024 at the Heroes' Acre on the outskirts of Windhoek. Source: The Namibi a Press Agency