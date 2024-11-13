100-Year-Old Veteran Attends Remembrance Day Celebration in Ho.

According to Ghana News Agency:ccording to Ghana News Agency, the event saw participation from various contingents, including the Ghana Armed Forces, the Police, Prison, Fire, and Immigration Services, and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority. Surviving veterans in the region also partook in the parade, earning admiration for their parade skills. Remembrance Day is a significant observance for Commonwealth nations, marking the end of the world wars and honoring those who lost their lives in battle, peacekeeping missions, and struggles for independence. The event at Jubilee Park in Ho was led by Captain Kojo Atiemo and featured interfaith prayers, scripture readings, and ceremonial artillery fire at the 11th hour. Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister and special guest of honour, laid a wreath on behalf of the President and the nation. Commodore Solomon Asiedu Larbi, Flag Officer Commanding of the Naval Training Command, laid another on behalf of the nation's security officers. T he event was attended by decorated veterans, including Major-General Henry Kwami Anyidoho (Rtd) and Major-General Carl Modey (Rtd). After the ceremony, Private Amegadzie shared his experiences with the Ghana News Agency, paying tribute to his friend who perished in the First World War. He emphasized the importance of unity among Ghanaians to maintain peace.