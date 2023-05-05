10th Africa teaching and learning conference to take place in Windhoek

Africa teaching and learning conference to take place in Windhoek

WINDHOEK, The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities (AFTRA) and the Namibia National Teachers Union, will conduct the 10th AFTRA teaching and learning conference in Windhoek from 09 to 12 May.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Transforming education in Africa: Teachers, teaching, and the teaching profession’.

The Education Ministry in a media statement issued on Friday said that the main objective of the event is to break down the roles of the education ministries, teaching regulatory authorities, and other critical stakeholders in relation to SDG4 and CESA 2016-2025 and to renew their commitment to the revitalisation of the teaching profession.

AFTRA is an intergovernmental organisation comprised of ministries of education and national agencies that regulate education in all African Union member countries, it said.

According to the statement, the national laws that established the national agencies that regulate teaching, empower them to register and license teachers, set standards for pre-service and ongoing teacher professional development, develop and implement a code of ethics and professional standards for teachers and school leaders, and work to promote teachers’ professional status in general.

“AFTRA has grown into a continental federation that leads policy development and implementation for the professionalization of teaching in Africa. It is therefore working to translate these mandates into continental frameworks, facilitate the exchange of best practices, SDG4, Continental Education Strategy for Africa 2016-2025 and the African Union Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want,” it said.

