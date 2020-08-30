HARARE: Eleven elephants were found dead in Pandamasue Forest in the western part of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS) said.

ZIMPARKS spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the authority was conducting investigations to determine the cause of death of the elephants, in a forest located between Hwange and Victoria Falls.

“The elephants were found dead in Pandamasue Forest on Friday. Zimparks suspects anthrax. Veterinary doctors are on the ground. We are waiting for results from the laboratory,” Farawo said.

Neighboring Botswana recently lost hundreds of elephants under mysterious circumstances.

Last year, at least 200 elephants died in Zimbabwe’s largest game reserve, Hwange National Park, due to drought.

