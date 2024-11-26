2024 Elections: IGP Urges Christians to Preach, Pray for Peace.

Accra: Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has urged the youth to avoid being manipulated by politicians or any individuals seeking to incite violence during the upcoming elections. 'No one should take the law into their own hands and disrupt the peace of this country,' he stated, calling on the youth to encourage those around them, both in their homes and communities, not to allow themselves to be used to create disturbances. The IGP made the call during a peace tour on Sunday, when he and members of the Police Management Board (PMB) visited several churches in the Accra Metropolis. According to Ghana News Agency, the purpose of the tour was to educate churchgoers on the importance of promoting peace as the country approached its Presidential and Parliamentary elections in less than two weeks. The visit also served as an opportunity for fellowship, during which Dr. Dampare urged congregants to pray for peaceful elections. The churches visited during the tour included the Church of Pentecost, Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Holy Spirit Cathedral, Ringway Assemblies of God, Osu Presbyterian, and the Ghana Police Church. Dr. Dampare told congregants that the PMB joined them to thank God for His goodness and mercies. 'We are here for a very simple message, to join you to glorify God and to thank Him for His goodness and mercies, if we want to count His blessings and how far He has brought us together as a nation, we will not be able to end the service.' The IGP urged the congregants to act as an external extension of the law enforcement agency by reporting any disturbances or suspicious activities in their communities to the police. He advised, 'Everyone will vote but after the voting we urged you to rally behind the National flag as a symbol of patriotism and unity, let us remind ourselves that the flag of Ghana remains our symbol of responsibilities.' Dr. Dampare encouraged Christians to preach and pray for peace ahead of the upcoming general elections. He commended them for t heir commitment to the Lord, expressing gratitude for their conduct, which he said made the nation proud. 'We want to appreciate your prayers towards us which has made a lot of difference in what we do in maintaining peace and protecting the nation. As you pray for yourselves, your Churches and the Country, let us remind ourselves that prayer alone will not do magic nor miracle it requires actions. We want everyone to know that as a vessel of God, let us use that to bring peace, security, law and order before and during the elections period and beyond.' Dr. Dampare urged, 'Let us continue to pray for ourselves because it is the prayer that will give us the wisdom and the grace while we position ourselves as vessels for God and through that God can take the steps to protect the nation and ensure that there is peace in the upcoming elections.' Very Reverend Father Clement Wilson, Cathedral Administrator at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, thanked the IGP and his team for the historic visit. He prayed for God's prot ection over the IGP ahead of the elections and asked his congregation to continue praying for the nation.