2024 National Global Action Education Week launched at Winneba

The Ghana Education Service (GES) remains committed to collaborating closely with its partners to foster synergy and learn from one another as well as share best practices towards a common vision of quality education for all persons in the Country. Mr Emmanuel Essuman, Central Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), gave the assurance in an address he delivered on behalf of the Director-General of GES, Dr Eric Nkansah, at the launch of the 2024 National Global Action Week for Education, organised by Ghana National Education Campaign (GNECC) at Winneba. The Global theme for the celebration is: 'Transformative Education, and the national theme is, ' Strengthening the structures for Transformative Education.' Among stakeholders in education who attended the function were basic and Senior High School students, Effutu Municipal Education Directorate officials, Teachers and Parents. Mr Essuman stated that the event marked an important milestone in collective efforts at improving education in Gha na and to promote collaboration between valued partners, adding that the themes for this year's celebration was consistent with building a 21st-century education system to deliver improved learning outcomes to benefit all children of school-going age without discrimination in the country. 'I am excited that this year's celebration will complement on-gong government efforts to improve learning outcomes through improved and strengthened management structures', he stated. He applauded the GNECC for organising and bringing all the stakeholders together to deliberate on the issues, and also extended appreciation to the participants for their significant support and commitment to education in the country, particularly at the pre-tertiary level. According to him, the Global Action Week for Education represented a significant investment in the country's educational system, with focus on emphasising the importance of strengthening education management systems for educational transformation. He urged all and sundry to continue to assist in improving learning outcomes and ensure that every child in Ghana obtained quality education, no matter their geographical location. 'Together we can create an educational landscape that prepares our students to thrive, excel and contribute towards the development of our great Nation, Ghana,' he added. Students in Effutu municipality in a statement called for a safer environment, enlightenment and development through education. They said in strengthening the structures for transformative education and to improve gender access to inclusive education, there was the need for provision of textbooks to basic schools, provision of Information, Communication Technology, (ICT) tools, construction of accommodation for teachers among others. 'We the students in Winneba are calling on education stakeholders to come to our aid to particularly renovate the existing classroom blocks to a standardised one and also help upgrade our ICT structure at the foundation level.' 'Extend the help to all s chools in Effutu with a focus on innovation and sustainable approaches to education, to drive societal change,' he added. The Effutu Municipal Education Directorate, Associates for Change, Action AID, GNAT, NAGRAT, TEWU, Challenging Heights, Star Ghana foundation, Sabre Education, OXFAM and Right to Play are partners of GNECC who presented solidarity messages . Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzei, National Chairman of GNECC, who launched the week, called for concerted efforts by all to augment government's commitment at strengthening the structures for transformative education in the country. Source: Ghana News Agency