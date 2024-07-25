24-Hour Economy will boost job creation – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Running-Mate to the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Election 2024, says the party's 24-Hour Economy policy will address some of the challenges bedeviling the economy and provide jobs for the youth. Addressing members of the NDC Professionals Forum at the University of Cape Coast, she said: 'We don't have money, our currency is where it is heading to, which is not a good place. We can't pay our debt, and we are in a crisis worse than we imagined.' She said Ghana was broke and needed a quick fix. This forms part of Prof. Opoku Agyemang's three-day campaign tour to the Central Region, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said on Tuesday. She said with the high unemployment rate in the country, the NDC's 24-Hour policy and the National Apprenticeship programme were quick answers. She noted that the unemployment rate was giving the NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, sleepless nights, hence the decision to implement the 24-hour Economy and create decent jobs for Ghanaians. 'Some people claiming to be economists are deliberately saying it won't work and the NDC hasn't thought through it well. But interestingly, the same people are now saying, their government is already implementing the policy,' she said. Prof Opoku-Agyemang said political campaigns were about the sharing of ideas and therefore, urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to tell Ghanaians what it could do to alleviate their pain. She urged Ghanaians to vote massively for Mr Mahama in the December 7 general election to enable him to fulfill his promise of creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youth. Source: Ghana News Agency