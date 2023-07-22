General

2,500 jobs will be created following extension of Kromberg and Schubert plant

Web DeskComments Off on 2,500 jobs will be created following extension of Kromberg and Schubert plant

The new extension to the German Kromberg and Schubert plant in Béja, which specialises in the manufacture of wiring for cars, is expected to create 2,500 new jobs. The extension works involve the construction of a 14,000 m2 facility to meet the needs of the German and global automotive markets in terms of vehicle wiring, plant Managing Director Wissem Baadri said. The recruitment of employees has already begun, he told TAP. Established in 2008 in the governorate of Béja, the Kromberg and Schubert plant is one of the major foreign companies in the region, providing 4,000 jobs to date.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Fauci: About Two-Week Wait Before Omicron Threat Is Known

Web Desk

White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said Friday it should be about two weeks before scientists fully understand how transmissible and severe the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 truly is, and until then, people need t…
General

Scabies Outbreak Affects 300 in Malawi’s Blantyre

Web Desk

In Malawi, health authorities say an outbreak of scabies around the commercial capital of Blantyre has affected more than 300 people. Scabies is a contagious, intensely itchy skin condition caused by tiny mites that burrow into the skin.“We started see…
General

Ahantaman Rural Bank doing well despite economic turbulence

Web Desk

The Ahantaman Rural Bank has recorded a healthy performance with a significant growth rate in the year under review. The Bank in 2022 raised the bar in deposits, investment, paid-up capital and total assets. Mr Eric Daning, Chairman of the Board of Di…