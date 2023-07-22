2,500 jobs will be created following extension of Kromberg and Schubert plant

The new extension to the German Kromberg and Schubert plant in Béja, which specialises in the manufacture of wiring for cars, is expected to create 2,500 new jobs. The extension works involve the construction of a 14,000 m2 facility to meet the needs of the German and global automotive markets in terms of vehicle wiring, plant Managing Director Wissem Baadri said. The recruitment of employees has already begun, he told TAP. Established in 2008 in the governorate of Béja, the Kromberg and Schubert plant is one of the major foreign companies in the region, providing 4,000 jobs to date.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique