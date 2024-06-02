25th TGMA Red Carpet Highlights: From DJ Azonto’s strange attire to Fella Makafui’s elegance

Over the years, celebrities have shown off some incredible and very strange wardrobe choices on the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) red carpet. This year's event was no different. Actress and businesswoman Fella Makafui looked absolutely stunning as she dazzled on the red carpet at this year's TGMA. The actress drew attention on the red carpet with her sophisticated fashion sense and glittery makeup, as she wore elegant, shimmering red outfits. The stunning white gown and blonde hair of Ghanaian singer Efya made her a striking presence on the red carpet. Gospel singer Empress Gifty was not left out of the red carpet, as she wore a beautifully-styled gown. Empress Gifty made an emphatic statement with a yellow midriff gown, her accessorised clutch bag, and shiny rings. The likes of Gyakie, Mzbel, Piesie Esther, Wendy Shay, and Maya Blu all looked splendid on the red carpet with their beautifully made attires. Mr. Drew was one of the most well-dressed men on the red carpet, looking crisp and immaculat e in his suit and eye-catching loafers. He wore dark shades and a flashy chain around his neck as he happily posed for the photographers. But the shocking moment came when Amapiano sensation DJ Azonto emerged onto the red carpet with some perplexing looks. Despite being known for donning female clothes, the 'Fa No Fom' hitmaker chose nursing garb for the red carpet event, complete with a strangely worded apron. Well, DJ Azonto certainly got the attention of almost everyone on the red carpet, with some stunned by his choice of dressing and the motive behind it. Regardless of the thrills and spills on the red carpet, there is no doubt that Ghanaian music fans and artists are becoming fashion conscious and made the red carpet very colourful with different styles. Source: Ghana News Agency