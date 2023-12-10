37 Nursing and Midwifery Training College matriculates 634 fresh students

The 37 Nursing and Midwifery Training Center (NMTC) has matriculated 634 fresh students to pursue diploma courses in nursing and midwifery for the 2023/24 academic year. The matriculants, 407 registered nursing students and 227 registered midwifery students, were selected from over 1700 individuals, who applied for various diploma programmes at the College. Major General Richard Addo Gyane, Commandant of Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Center (KAIPTC) said it was exciting to see young individuals were committed and willing to help improve Ghana's health sector. He said the 37 Nursing and Midwifery Training College had become a powerhouse for training both soldiers and civilians in the Ghana Armed Forces medical units. He said the theme for this year's ceremony, 'Improving Competencies in Nursing and Midwifery Education through Technology' highlighted the role technology played in health delivery. 'Your role as nurses and midwives becomes increasingly critical which lays emphasis on th e need to be open-minded and to be fully enriched with the existing technologies available to improve upon your skills,' he said. Major General Gyane urged the matriculants to be disciplined in their quest to become well-trained nurses and midwives. He said a report by the Ghana Nurses and Midwifery Association indicated that over 4000 nurses and midwives migrated from the country between January and July 2023. The Commandant said that posed a challenge in the country's healthcare system, hence the need to improve working conditions in the sector. 'As we invest in the education and training of these young ones, we must collectively work towards creating an environment that encourages them to stay and concentrate on the growth and development of our healthcare system,' he said. Madam Judith Asiamah, Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), said technology advancement in the healthcare industry was crucial for Nurses and Midwives. That, he said, would he lp them keep abreast of innovations and enhance their capabilities to match what patients and the industry required for exceptional care. 'When the right technology is incorporated in the training of students and working nurses and midwives, it would go a long way to elevate the standard of healthcare delivery because of its numerous benefits,' she said. Major Bright Addae, Acting Principal of the College encouraged the new entrants to embrace every opportunity, lesson and mentorship available to them. He said the total student enrollment had reached 1155, comprising 726 registered general nursing students and 429 midwifery students. Source: Ghana News Agency