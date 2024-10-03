412,942 children to be vaccinated against measles-rubella in N/R

The Northern Regional Health Directorate has launched a National Measles-Rubella Vaccination and Vitamin A supplementation campaign targeting 412,942 children aged nine months to 59 months in the region. The vaccination campaign, which begins October 02, and ends on October 06, is on the theme: 'Measles and Rubella Kill, Vaccinate Your Child Now for Good Life.' It is aimed at increasing the population's immunity against measles and rubella by achieving at least 95 per cent measles-rubella coverage rates at national and district levels. Dr Abdulai Abukari, Northern Regional Director of Health, speaking at a press briefing in Tamale to launch the vaccination campaign, said the country made significant strides in controlling measles with no child deaths recorded in the past 15 years. He said, however, that, measles and rubella remained endemic in the country and emphasised the need for sustained vaccination efforts. He said the key objectives of the campaign were to reduce measles and rubella morbidity and mortality, improve access to measles and rubella vaccination services, improve vitamin A uptake in children, strengthen routine immunisation systems, and promote awareness of measles and rubella. As part of the campaign, key messages such as 'Measles-rubella vaccination prevents measles and rubella diseases, which are dangerous and kill children, measles and rubella can cause deformities in children, fully immunised children still need extra doses for protection, all children from nine months to 59 months will be vaccinated free of charge, the measles-rubella vaccine is safe and effective; and vitamin A makes children strong and healthy' are being promoted across the region. Besides the measles-rubella campaign, the Northern Regional Health Directorate has also rolled out the malaria vaccine into routine immunisation from October 1, 2024. Dr Abukari said the malaria vaccine reduced the number of times children got malaria including severe malaria, and reduced child deaths, adding, 'The vaccine is safe and given free of charge.' He said: 'The malaria vaccine schedule includes four doses: first dose at six months, second dose at seven months, third dose at nine months, and fourth dose at 18 months of age. He urged parents and caregivers to avail their eligible children of the immunisation campaign to prevent and eliminate measles and rubella in the country. Source: Ghana News Agency