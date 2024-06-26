42 people have collected endorsements form for Presidential elections (ISIE)

Tunis: The number of people who have collected the endorsement form for the presidential elections in Tunisia and abroad has reached 42 as of Thursday, said member of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) Najla Abrougui. Abrougui told TAP that this number includes those who showed up in person and those who presented themselves on behalf of a potential candidate with a legal and special mandate at the ISIE headquarters, local offices and consular and diplomatic missions abroad. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse