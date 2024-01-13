48th SWAG Awards: Mohammed Kudus scoops back-to-back honours, Gary Al-Smith wins Sports Journalist of the Year

Black Stars youngster Mohammed Kudus has been named foreign-based footballer of the Year and Sports Personality of the Year at the 48th nguvu Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards in Accra. The midfielder has won the prestigious foreign-based footballer of the Year award for a third consecutive time and the Sports Personality of the Year for the second time in a row. The West Ham man was voted ahead of Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari and Joseph Paintsil in the foreign-based Footballer of the Year category. Kudus is now a global star for Ghana, netting goals for his club side and the senior national team, the Black Stars. His rise at the world stage does not come as a surprise but a source of motivation to many young footballers who aspire to be like the Right to Dream academy prodigy. 'The Kudus Dream' still continues for the young talent from Nima who is of high hopes of clinching the Ballon dor award years to come. He was recently named in Chris Hughton's 27-man squad representing Ghana at 34 th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast. Ampem Darkoa Ladies' Comfort Yeboah after a remarkable season with her club side bagged the home-based footballer of the year award for the first time. The defender led the Techiman based-side to win the Malta Guinness Ghana Premier League, Women's FA Cup, WAFU B Championship, and also finished fourth place in the CAF Women's Champions League. The 16-year-old was shortlisted for the best young player of the year and Inter Club Player of the year at just ended CAF Awards following her phenomenal performance in the Champions League. Also, Multimedia Group's Gary Al-Smith was adjudged the Sports Journalist of the Year at the annual event. SWAG has over the past 48 years, applauded the efforts of sportsmen, sportswomen, teams, and Federations for their contributions to the growth of sports in the country. The awards scheme, berthed in 1975 is the longest awards in Ghana, having maintained its consistency over the years. Full list of awardees Sports Personality of the Year: Mohammed Kudus Foreign-based Footballer of the Year (Male): Mohammed Kudus Foreign-based Footballer of the Year (Female): Princella Adubea Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)-Jonathan Sowah Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female):Comfort Yeboah Athlete of the Year (Male): James Dadzie Athlete of the Year (Female): Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa Amateur Boxer of the Year: Abraham Mensah Club of the Year: Medeama SC Coach of the Year: Augustine Evans Adotey - Medeama SC National Team of the Year: Black Challenge (Amputee Team) Administrator of the Year: Mawuko Afadzinu - Ghana Table Tennis Association Discovery of the Year: Evelyn Dzato Armwrestler of the Year: Grace Mintah Table Tennis Player of the Year: Joanita Borteye Tennis Player of the Year: Abraham Asaba Volleyball Player of the Year: Rashaka Katadat Swimmer of the Year: Zaira Forson Para-Athlete of the Year: Haruna Tahiru Dedication and Valour Cudjoe Fianoo Nana Fosu Gyeabour Agartha Hagan J oseph Addo SWAG Top 5 Federations Ghana Table Tennis Ghana Tennis Ghana Boxing Authority Ghana Athletics Ghana Football Association Long Service Award Roseline Amoh Maurice Quansah Sammy Haywood Okine George Kuntu Blankson Barima Otuo Acheampong Lifetime Achievement Award K Hlodzie - Handball Rtd Andy Sam - Football Special and Meritorious Award Herbert Mensah Samson Deen Moses Armah Rev. Emmanuel Niiquaye Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II Emmanuel Frimpong Nii Otoo Larkyne Osei Boakye-Yiadom Corporate Awards Malta Guinness Ghana Limited Adamus/Nguvu Mining SES HD+ SWAG President's Award Dr Kwame Kyei - Nations FC Yaw Ampofo Ankrah SWAG Journalist of the Year Gary Al-Smith Source: Ghana News Agency