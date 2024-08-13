A government delegation congratulates technicians for the work done on the Badara bridge

Ouagadougou: A government team led by the Minister of State and government spokesperson, Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo, visited the site of the Badara bridge on August 10, 2024 to congratulate and encourage the agents who worked to restore traffic after the damage on the bridge in this village in the commune of Bama, province of Houet In addition to the Minister of State, Minister of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism, Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo , the government delegation which visited the site of the Badara bridge includes the Minister of Infrastructure, Adama Luc Sorgho, the Minister of Housing, Adjima Thiombiano, the Minister of Higher Education, Mikaïlou Sidibé, the Minister of Environment Roger Baro, the Minister of Health Robert Lucien Kargougou, the Minister of Humanitarian Action Nandy Diallo, the Minister of Secondary Education Aboubacar Savadogo, and the Governor of Hauts-Bassins. Minister Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo expressed the government's pride in the technicians engaged on this site and soon on ot her sites. » We are grateful for the dedication, commitment and sacrifices made. You have understood the meaning of this statement from the President of Faso Captain Ibrahim Traoré "Everything is urgent" You worked day and night to achieve this result in such a short time. The entire nation is proud of you and we are counting on you for other work. The first manager in charge of infrastructure, Adama Luc Sorgho reassured the audience that arrangements have been made for any eventuality throughout the territory. The general director of road maintenance, Salfo PACERE, Ilboudo Moumouni, the bridge specialist Bailey and also the general director of tracks and lieutenant Ouena of military engineering all expressed their gratitude to the minister for the support and facilities from which they benefited. 'We were especially marked by your visit last night and it galvanized us to work all night until early morning and the result is there.' They reminded the government delegation led by the Minister of State that for the first two, traffic is only open to light vehicles. After Badara-Bama, the technicians will head towards Badara-Orodara where another metal bridge will be installed to reinforce the existing structure. Source: Burkina Information Agency