Abibiman Foundation marks Day of the African Child, calls for peaceful elections

Abibiman Foundation, a nongovernmental organization, has commemorated this year's Day of the African Child to address issues confronting young children in Ghana. The Day is set aside to reaffirm commitment to nurturing, protecting the rights and well-being of every African child. It was on the theme: 'Education For All Children In Africa: The Time Is Now' and brought together stakeholders and students from some selected schools in the Greater Accra region. Mr kwabena Okine Ofosuhene, Chief Executive Officer of Abibiman Foundation, said the commemoration was a major platform to highlight the key issues confronting the African child and to find solutions to them. However, he said children rely on the good decisions, choices and actions of those of the voting age, and were affected by policies and actions of stakeholders and governments. 'It is, therefore, incumbent on us all to work together and ensure that the 2024 elections focused on addressing the medium and long-term social, economic, environmental an d political challenges facing the country. He called on the Electoral Commission to remain professional, impartial, and ensuring a free, fair and peaceful elections. He said stakeholders must use economic diplomacy, advocacy and campaigns to sensitise, raise awareness and educate the public on the importance of maintaining the peaceful environment that supported businesses in Ghana to thrive and ensure sustainable livelihoods, peace and development. 'It is equally important for us all to understand that working together to promote and protect the peace in the country, especially before, during and after Elections is also the means of promoting and protecting the needed conducive environment for our children in the community to thrive, to generate the needed resources to enhance socio-economic development,' Mr Ofosuhene added. He called on all the youth to desist from rigorous practices such as hooliganism, double voting and vote rigging during the 2024 elections. Dr Albert Ahenkan, Professor at the Unive rsity of Ghana Business School, said it was important to ensure students' access to quality education and sound leadership to prepare them for success in the 21st century. He said we must acknowledge that our children were the heartbeat of our nations and the promise of a brighter future. 'Our Children are not just our future but they are our present, and it is our duty to ensure that they have the tools, opportunities, and support they need to thrive', he added. He said as we celebrate the Day, it was time we confront the stark realities that many of our children face across the continent, saying millions of children are deprived of basic necessities such as education, healthcare, and protection which made them vulnerable to exploitation, violence, and poverty. Dr Ahenkan said government must prioritise policies and programmes that support children's rights by allocating adequate resources to education, healthcare, and child protection services. Government must also enforce laws that safeguard children' s rights and hold accountable those who violate them, he added. He encouraged communities and families to educate their children on their rights, education and health for their own safety and benefits. Source: Ghana News Agency