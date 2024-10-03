‘Access to information remains powerful tool for resilient societies’

The Minister of Information, Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar, has observed that the citizens' ability to access information remains a powerful tool in building inclusive and resilient societies. She explained that information is the lifeblood of democracy, the bridge between governments and the governed, and underscored the need to promote it earnestly. The Minister made the observation at the ceremony of the 2024 International Day for Universal Access to Information in Accra. The global conference, held in Ghana, created consciousness among participants that information could be a driver of sustainable development and deepen transparency and accountability in society. The two-day global conference attracted over 2,000 participants across the world including Ministers of Information and Communication, policymakers, researchers and civil society organisations (CSOs), to chart the way forward towards deepening access to Information in both public and private entities and actors. The event was held on the theme, 'Ma instreaming Access to Information and Participation in the Public Sector,' and was organised by UNESCO and the Government of Ghana. 'As we draw the curtains on the 2024 International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), graciously hosted in Accra, Ghana, I stand before you with immense gratitude and a deep sense of accomplishment,' Ms Abubakar stated. She added: 'Over the past two days, we have engaged in insightful reflections, shared knowledge, and reaffirmed our shared commitment to ensuring that access to information remains a powerful tool in building inclusive and resilient societies. 'The conversations and deliberations that have taken place here have been nothing short of enlightening. Our discussions have not only addressed the complexities of mainstreaming access to information within the public sector but have also challenged us to consider how information can be a driver of sustainable development, transparency, and social accountability. 'Together, we have laid the foundation for a future where information flows freely, empowering citizens and enhancing governance.' The participants explored the profound impact of access to information on energy access, public participation, and inclusiveness. The Minister said: 'One thing became clear: information is not just a right-it is an enabler of progress.' She believed that with collective commitment from all stakeholders, they could advance the cause of information flow freely across society. 'The initiatives and frameworks we have discussed, such as the Online Records Management System (ORMS), signal our dedication to digitising and streamlining access to public information for all Ghanaians,' she stated. The Minister was of the belief the conference had strengthened partnerships, exchanged ideas, and built lasting relationships, which would drive forward the agenda of open governance. She stated: 'Our resolve to continue improving access to information in every corner of the country, particularly in underserved and marginalized commu nities, has never been stronger. 'As we return to our various institutions and continue with our work, let us carry with us the spirit of collaboration and purpose that has defined this year's IDUAI. 'Let us remain steadfast in our efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance through access to information.' Source: Ghana News Agency