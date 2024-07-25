Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon rescheduled

The 3rd Edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, has been rescheduled. The event originally fixed for Saturday, August 3, 2024, would now be held on Saturday, September 21. The new development follows some technical challenges on the part of the organisers. A statement from the organisers said registration done by participants remains valid for the event in September, adding that interested participants can still register for the race by dialling *380*21# or visit the website www.accraintercitymarathon.com to register. It said the organisers would soon announce new measures and plans for the event adding, this year's edition would a major improvement on the previous events. It urged all participants to keep training and preparing for the race. The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is an annual race which forms part of activities marking the annual Homowo Festival. Source: Ghana News Agency