Ada East Assembly Members petition DCD to summon assembly meeting

Some Assembly Members of the Ada East District Assembly (AEDA) have petitioned the District Coordinating Director (DCD), Mr. Jerryson Ayih, to summon an emergency assembly meeting for the election of a presiding member. The 23 Assembly Members who signed the petition requested that the DCD act in accordance with the assembly's by-laws and the 1992 Constitution to summon an assembly meeting the outcome of which would facilitate the development of their respective electoral areas. 'Our request is grounded in Part I Order 3 Paragraph 7(b), which empowers Assembly Members to request a meeting to discuss matters of public interest,' the petition read in part. After the district-level elections on December 19, 2023, a three-time attempt by the Assembly Members to elect a presiding member yielded no result. Some of the Assembly Members who spoke with the Ghana News Agency noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were allegedly influencing the elections over supremacy cl aims, capitalising on their affiliations with the Assembly Members. The Assembly Members in the petition, a copy of which is available to the GNA, stated that, 'we, the undersigned Assembly Members of the 9th Ada East Assembly (AEDA), respectfully request that an Assembly Meeting be summoned immediately. 'We appreciate your prompt attention to this request and look forward to your response.' Mr. John Ayiku Kubi, the Assembly Member for Anyakpor-Adedetsekope Electoral Area, noted that over 30 out of the 39 assembly members had agreed to vote for a presiding member whenever assembly meetings are summoned, indicating their readiness to champion the development of their electoral areas rather than toeing a political lane, which is hindering the progress of the district. Mr. Kubi expressed optimism that the DCD will summon the meeting as early as possible to address the challenges. 'We really want the assembly meeting to be summoned so that we can be able to elect and swear in a Presiding Member, approve lang uage(s) for business, adopt and modify the Model Standing Order, and other activities stipulated in our write-up, which include the formation of various sub-committees of the Executive Committee, the formation of the Executive Committee, and the formation of the Public Relations and Complaint Committee,' he emphasised. Source: Ghana News Agency