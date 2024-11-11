Adaklu DCE Highlights Agricultural Challenges and Solutions at Farmers Day Celebration.

Adaklu: Mr. Walter Wogbemase Zuh, the Adaklu District Chief Executive, emphasized the importance of identifying and addressing key challenges in the agricultural sector to enhance productivity and improve the welfare of farmers. Speaking at the 40th Annual National Farmers Day celebration held at Adaklu Wumenu, Mr. Zuh urged stakeholders to focus on the unique challenges faced by local farmers and work towards finding practical solutions. According to Ghana News Agency, the event, themed "Building Climate Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Food Security," highlighted the government's efforts in implementing climate-resilient agricultural practices. These initiatives include the national climate-smart agriculture and food security action plan, aimed at developing a comprehensive framework for climate agriculture in Ghana. The plan incorporates strategies to foster climate-resilient agriculture and food systems while enhancing human capacity to support these initiatives. Mr. Zuh encouraged businesspeople i n the agricultural value chain sector to collaborate effectively with all stakeholders. This collaboration is crucial for achieving national goals in agriculture, particularly in the context of global climate change. He also urged farmers in the district to participate in the second phase of the government's flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs, to gain access to essential resources such as fertilizers. Ms. Eugenia Bruce, the Adaklu District Director of the Department of Agriculture, highlighted the role of Agricultural Extension Agents in providing valuable guidance to farmers. These agents conduct farm and home visits, offering advice on crop management, climate-smart practices, and pest control. She noted the partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, which established tomato and amaranthus farms at Adaklu Kpogadzi as learning grounds for farmers. However, challenges such as the shortage of Agricultural Extension officers, finance, and logistics persist. During the eve nt, Ms. Patricia Deku, a physically challenged woman, was among the nine award winners in the district. She shared her belief that disability is not an inability and encouraged others with disabilities to take control of their destinies. Mr. Henry Demi from Adaklu Sofa was honored as the best district farmer, receiving a tricycle, machetes, wellington boots, knapsack spraying machines, weedicides, and a certificate. He advised the youth to consider farming as a viable and lucrative career, rather than seeking non-existent white-collar jobs in the cities.