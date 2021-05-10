CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd today announced the launch of its 2021 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women which would be held as a virtual summit on July 7, 2021. The summit will bring together (virtually) the top leaders from the best Companies in Africa to share best practices on leadership and success, diversity & inclusion and shape women’s skills for the future of work. A team of 20 C-suite speakers from the world’s best companies, led by Coca-Cola (as a world sponsor) would lead this edition.

The 2021 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® leverages the extensive global experience of Break the ceiling touch the sky® across North America, Asia, the Middle East, ANZ and Europe since 2015 in enabling and inspiring over 20000 women leaders to success. It supports House of Rose Professional’s MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – a 10-year global initiative to shape a better world by quintupling the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies by 2029 (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029). With some of the world’s fastest growing economies in Africa, the Region is expected to contribute significantly towards this Mission.

Commented Debra Mallowah, Vice President, East and Central Africa Franchise at The Coca-Cola Company, “Diversity is at the core of our business. We continue to invest and make progress in unlocking the full potential of our people with equal access to development and opportunity. We are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® for this important 2021 Africa Edition and contribute to the development of human capital in the region.”

Bob McDonald, 8th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs and former Chairman, President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company and member of the Mission 2029 Global Advisory Council commented, “An Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is an important development in the mission for global gender diversity & inclusion. Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. We believe that through MISSION 2029 for a BETTER WORLD we can change the trajectory of global business for the better and influence a more sustainable, better world.”

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world’s most inspirational women which inspired the summit: “Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a unique opportunity for Companies to learn and build sustainable strategies to unlock the full impact of a diverse and inclusive workforce. The 2021 Africa Edition offers Companies in Africa a dedicated forum that will enable and inspire their women leaders to success and shape more positive male mindsets in support of diversity & inclusion. This is an opportunity to shape a more equal world, a better world.”

