African health ministers, delegates adopt declaration on climate change and health

Harare: The adoption of the Harare Declaration by health ministers and delegates from 20 African countries marks a significant step towards addressing the health impacts of climate change on the continent. According to WHO Regional Office for Africa, This declaration, made during the inaugural Climate and Health Africa Conference (CHAC), emphasizes the urgent need for collaborative action to enhance climate resilience in health systems.

Key aspects of the Harare Declaration include:

1. **Collaboration Across Sectors**: The declaration calls for joint efforts from governments, academic institutions, funding agencies, and civil society to tackle the health effects of climate change.

2. **Alignment with WHO Frameworks**: It aligns with the World Health Organization's framework for building climate-resilient and sustainable health systems in Africa.

3. **Addressing Climate-Sensitive Diseases**: With rising cases of climate-sensitive diseases like malaria and cholera, the declaration underscores the need for resilient health systems to manage these challenges.

4. **Research and Knowledge Generation**: Investment in research to assess climate change's specific impacts on health in Africa is emphasized, alongside identifying effective interventions.

5. **Policy Integration**: The declaration stresses incorporating climate considerations into national health policies to ensure health is a priority in climate action.

6. **Surveillance and Early Warning Systems**: Improving systems to monitor climate-related health risks, allowing for timely responses, is highlighted.

7. **Strengthening Health Infrastructure**: It calls for enhancing health infrastructure's capacity to adapt to climate impacts, including necessary upgrades and workforce training.

The conference also facilitated discussions on implementing past COP commitments and defining a roadmap for climate and health in Africa, with support from organizations like the Wellcome Trust. The declaration reflects a commitment to safeguarding African populations' health and well-being amid escalating climate challenges.