Tunisian athletes won a silver and a bronze medal on the opening day of the African U23 Athletics Championships, held from May 20 to 24 in Rades. Jamila Zaghmi won the silver medal as she finished second in the 1000 metres walk (girls) event, in 49.11:12, ahead of compatriot Oumayma Hsouna, 3rd and bronze medalist (50.12:35). Algerian Melissa Teloum finished first 49.00:73.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse