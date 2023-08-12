African Women’s Volleyball Championship 2023 – Tunisia withdraw due to COVID-19 (FTVB president)

(TAP) -The women's national volleyball team will not participate in the African Championship, scheduled to be held in Cameroon from August 16 to 25, president of the Tunisian Volleyball Federation, Mohsen Ben Taleb said Saturday. «We were informed by the medical laboratory on Friday that five players and the team doctor had tested positive for COVID-19 and we have decided not to take part in the African championship in order to protect the health of the entire delegation," he pointed out. Ben Taleb added that the federation had informed the authorities of its decision and expressed its regret at not being able to take part in this important continental event, despite the fact that the national team was due to leave for Cameroon on Saturday. The Confederation of African Volleyball had announced the participation of 19 countries at the African Championship-2023, namely Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Uganda, DR Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, Morocco, Mali, Nigeria, Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya, Senegal and Cameroon.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse