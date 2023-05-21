General

After the ceremony, the Congolese president laid the foundation stone for the project.

Web DeskComments Off on After the ceremony, the Congolese president laid the foundation stone for the project.

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso yesterday attended a ceremony for the opening of a road construction project launched by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in the country's northern province of Sangha.

During the ceremony, Jean-Jacques Bouy, minister of development, territorial equipment and major works, underlined the importance of the project for the economic and social development of local governments, highlighting the constant high-efficiency and high-quality demonstrated by CRBC over the years in the country.

After the ceremony, the Congolese president laid the foundation stone for the project.

The 47-km road will connect the city of Ouesso to the urban community of Pokola.

The project also includes the construction of a 616-meter bridge over the Sangha river.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Zimbabwe’s Government Says Herbal Treatment OK for COVID-19

Web Desk

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has authorized traditional herbalists to treat coronavirus patients, but health experts are skeptical and are urging extreme caution. Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Health delivered a letter Monday to the head of the country’s main COVID-19 treatment center in Harare, asking him to consider using a herbalist who has questionable claims to have […]
General

Rwandan Rebel Group Spokesman Faces Terrorism-Related Charges in Kigali Court

Web Desk

KIGALI A RWANDAN COURT FILED TERRORISM-RELATED CHARGES AGAINST THE SPOKESMAN FOR THE FDLR REBEL GROUP ON MONDAY, TWO MONTHS AFTER HIS DEPORTATION FROM NEIGHBORING DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO.A Rwandan court filed terrorism-related charges against the …
General

Zimbabwe: 85 Percent Increase in Veld Fire Incidences

Web Desk

The 2021 fire season has destroyed a total 408 366.7 hectares of land representing an 84.97% increase during the same period in 2020 when 220 778.79 hectares were burnt from the recorded 395 veld fire incidences.The veld fire season which spans from th…