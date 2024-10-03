AG urges police to conclude investigations into Democracy Hub protesters case

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General has urged the police to finalise their investigations into the recent demonstration by members of Democracy Hub. He said that anyone against whom the police could not gather sufficient evidence should be released. 'I will also advise the prosecution to consider relevant bail applications made at the next adjourned dates of the cases,' he said during the two-day Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) in Accra on Wednesday. The AGM was under the theme: 'Improving the security and Welfare of the Judiciary for Effective Justice Delivery.' Over 53 protesters were arrested following incidents of lawlessness during the Democracy Hub demonstration in Accra, and they have since been arraigned and remanded into lawful custody. Mr Dame informed the judges and magistrates that the drumbeats of violence, chaos, incitement to violence, and civil disobedience had intensified. 'There are attempts to create?tension ahead of the elections and instill fear into people through demonstrations which in some cases are a ruse for mounting an attack on the security forces of our nation and disrupting the running of essential public services,' he said. The Minister stated that such actions were not tolerated in any democracy. He noted that in advanced countries when protesters went beyond the bounds of free expression and endangered their communities and themselves, they faced the full consequences of the law. Mr Dame acknowledged that a common complaint about the judicial system in Ghana was the slow pace of justice delivery. He pointed out that the trial of illegal mining cases, particularly those related to galamsey, required expedited resolution. Mr Dame emphasized that galamsey continued to cause significant harm to the country's forest reserves and river bodies. 'A major setback to the struggle against galamsey is the rate of adjudication and punishment of offenders,' he indicated. Mr Dame noted that there were currently over 140 illegal mining cases involving more than 850 accused individuals pending in courts across the Western, Eastern, Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Upper East Regions of Ghana. He said that some of the cases had been outstanding since 2020, stating, 'This situation cannot be right. We are in an urgent national crisis, and all citizens and institutions with any role to play must be called to action.' Mr Dame consequently urged the Chief Justice to instruct all judges handling galamsey cases to conclude the proceedings, with hearings to be completed within one month from October 10, 2024. 'If these cases could be completed within a?month, it will go a long way in delivering justice for the heinous harm caused to the people by the devastating?act,' he said.? Mr Dame urged politicians to refrain from endorsing galamsey through their rhetoric and actions, stating, 'Those who advocate for amnesty for galamsey offenders must be rejected. There should be no place for granting amnesty for suc h crimes in our political landscape, as the lives of citizens and the future of our nation are at risk.' He appealed to the judiciary to continue to fulfil its role promptly in resolving disputes that arise from elections. Mr Dame assured the judges that his office would lead the advocacy for improved working conditions and facilities for them. 'We will also be ready and willing partners for the pursuit of any measures which will enhance the ability of judges to deliver on their constitutional?mandate in a safe, sound and healthy environment, with the security and welfare of judges and Magistrates being the driving force,' he said. Mr Yaw Boafo Acheampong, President of the Ghana Bar Association, underscored the need to improve the security and safety of judges in the courtrooms. 'A safe and secure Judiciary is essential?in ensuring that our judges and Magistrates and court staff work and discharge their?legal duties and go about the resolution of their cases without fear or favour and in upholding the ru le of law,' he said. Mr Acheampong noted that there had been reports of magistrates and judges facing threats from local mobs, particularly in rural areas. He urged the government to prioritise the security of judges and magistrates, stating, 'The welfare of the judiciary should be of paramount importance to us as a nation.' Mr Acheampong remarked that it was unfortunate that the highly partisan environment in the country often pushed critical issues to the margins. He noted that politicians frequently believed that addressing those issues would not lead to the votes necessary for electoral success, stressing the need to change that mindset, as the judiciary's work was essential to maintaining constitutional rule. Source: Ghana News Agency