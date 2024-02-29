Agri-Impact Limited collaborates with KNUST to develop agri-businessNamPol destroy drugs worth N.dollars 206 million

Agri-Impact Limited, an agribusiness development firm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to advocate and enhance agricultural businesses among youth through technology. The partnership will help create dignified and fulfilling jobs for 326,000 young women, young men focusing especially on women, and also to eradicate the false mindset about agriculture among students. Mr Dan Acquaye, Chief Executive Officer of Agri-Impact Limited and Professor Ben Banful, Provost, College of Agric and Natural Resources, KNUST, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions. Mrs Julie Asante-Dartey, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Agri-Impact Limited, speaking to the media said the agreement would scale up youth involvement in agriculture, build their capacity and be ambassadors of agribusiness. She said the partnership would also help leverage the electronic-learning platform of the University to train over 500 youth, who would use I nformation Technology and Communication (ICT) to create enterprises in the agribusiness industry. Mrs Asante-Dartey said it was important for students to have the passion of creating businesses in agriculture to secure a lifetime job, adding that it would help reduce the high level of unemployment faced by the youth. 'The training is to help students become entrepreneurs and ambassadors of agriculture', she said. The Deputy CEO said, the project would be a four-year development in rice, soya, poultry and tomato production. She said with the aid of the University, students would have an effective value chain to work together and increase productivity, smooth market access and enterprise efficiency. She expressed the hope that after four years, the project would generate at least $200 million revenue every year to help cut down importation by 10 per cent. She said the idea of partnering the University was to involve academia in the project to develop policies on agribusiness for effective implementation. P rofessor Robert Aidoo, Dean, Agribusiness and Intergrated Supply Chain Management, KNUST, emphasised on the importance of collaboration between the two entities in meeting the demands of agribusiness development among Ghanaian youth, especially young men and women. He said the University recognised the MoU as an important step to working together to bring agricultural businesses to the doorstep of Ghanaian youth by ensuring that stakeholders worked to achieve success in the agricultural sector. Source: Ghana News Agency WINDHOEK: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Thursday destroyed a consignment of cocaine valued at N.dollars 206 million. The drugs, according to the Head of NamPol's Forensic Science Institute, Nelius Becker, were part of a drug trafficking case dating back to June 2018, involving two men, Grant Noble and Dinath Azhar, who have since been convicted and sentenced to prison terms of 12 years. It has since been established that the drugs weighed 412kg and were imported from Brazil through the Port of Walvis Bay. 'We get the drugs depending on how long the case takes to finalise because we want to take liability of wherever the drugs are being stored. We need to destroy them as quickly as possible because we do not want the drugs to react or disappear in the streets. In the coming weeks, we will be disposing of cannabis,' Becker said. He further stressed that although there has not been a lot of cases involving habit-forming drugs such as heroine, there has been an increase in the number of drug traffickin g cases. 'We all know what the scourge of drugs is in this country. We should all stand together and fight, to rid the country of this. Unfortunately it appears that some of the harbours in South Africa might not be conducive for these drugs to go through because of the measures put in place, so they move to other venues like the Walvis Bay harbour as a through road to get the drugs somewhere else. It is important that we are vigilant about this,' Becker added. Source: The Namibia Press Agency