AI-Media’s LEXI Tool Kit Expanded with LEXI Recorded – Breakthrough Solution for the Growing VOD Market

AI-Media Launches LEXI Recorded

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media is excited to announce the launch of its VOD automated captioning solution, LEXI Recorded. This groundbreaking product, created initially for a major sporting franchise, utilizes the cutting-edge AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology of their flagship LEXI product. LEXI Recorded will address the ever-increasing demand for high volume, fast turnaround and easy captioning of recorded content, while ensuring high accuracy and cost-effectiveness. It is also capable of seamlessly integrating with a customer’s media management system, to become an end-to-end media production workflow, and delivering a more efficient and hands off recorded captioning process.

AI-Media’s Chief Product Officer, Bill McLaughlin says: “LEXI Recorded represents a significant leap forward in the world of automated captioning for recorded media, providing unparalleled speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency. With LEXI Recorded, we are not just meeting but exceeding the demands for high-volume, quick, and precise captioning of recorded content. With accuracy comparable to human captioning, the ability to seamlessly integrate into diverse production workflows and priced from $0.20USD per minute, this is a gamechanger for high volume broadcasters of content.

We are proud to continue our legacy of innovation and leadership in the captioning space. LEXI Recorded is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations to enhance accessibility with efficiency in media production.”

Key Features of LEXI Recorded include:

Speed and Efficiency: LEXI Recorded ensures the rapid turnaround of captioned files, enabling organizations to meet tight deadlines and deliver content promptly to their audiences. Files can be turned around, in a variety of formats, in as little as the length of the video.

LEXI Recorded ensures the rapid turnaround of captioned files, enabling organizations to meet tight deadlines and deliver content promptly to their audiences. Files can be turned around, in a variety of formats, in as little as the length of the video. High Accuracy: Powered by advanced AI technology, LEXI Recorded offers excellent accuracy at 98% NER, and even higher with the use of custom dictionaries or topic models.

Powered by advanced AI technology, LEXI Recorded offers excellent accuracy at 98% NER, and even higher with the use of custom dictionaries or topic models. Cost Efficiency: The automated nature of LEXI Recorded significantly reduces operational costs, providing a cost-effective solution for organizations of all sizes. From as little as $0.20USD per minute, LEXI Recorded has the potential to provide our customers with substantive cost savings over traditional human captioning of recorded content.

The automated nature of LEXI Recorded significantly reduces operational costs, providing a cost-effective solution for organizations of all sizes. From as little as $0.20USD per minute, LEXI Recorded has the potential to provide our customers with substantive cost savings over traditional human captioning of recorded content. Flexible Integration Patterns for Diverse Workflows: Recognizing the diversity of production workflows, AI-Media offers flexible integration patterns, allowing organizations to tailor their integration with LEXI Recorded according to their unique needs. Options include API-based integration, shared folder-based integration, and custom integration, catering to organizations with varying software development capabilities.

Recognizing the diversity of production workflows, AI-Media offers flexible integration patterns, allowing organizations to tailor their integration with LEXI Recorded according to their unique needs. Options include API-based integration, shared folder-based integration, and custom integration, catering to organizations with varying software development capabilities. API Integration for Seamless Workflows: At the core of LEXI Recorded’s integration capabilities is AI-Media’s Orders API. This developer-friendly API adheres to industry standards, including REST, JSON, API key, HTTPS, and TLS, making it easy to navigate and work with. The API also supports both AI-fulfilled LEXI Recorded and captioner-fulfilled Premium Recorded order types, ensuring a smooth transition between AI and human-based captioning without disruption.

At the core of LEXI Recorded’s integration capabilities is AI-Media’s Orders API. This developer-friendly API adheres to industry standards, including REST, JSON, API key, HTTPS, and TLS, making it easy to navigate and work with. The API also supports both AI-fulfilled LEXI Recorded and captioner-fulfilled Premium Recorded order types, ensuring a smooth transition between AI and human-based captioning without disruption. Instant Language Translation: Submit orders with source audio in over 30 languages and receive either same-language captions or AI translated subtitles.

Submit orders with source audio in over 30 languages and receive either same-language captions or AI translated subtitles. Flexible interface options: Choose between ad hoc use of the LEXI Recorded online portal or for high volume users; a bespoke, integration set-up to manage super-fast, low touch turnaround of content.

Choose between ad hoc use of the LEXI Recorded online portal or for high volume users; a bespoke, integration set-up to manage super-fast, low touch turnaround of content. AI-Media also offers 24/7 global support backed by best-in-class engineering excellence.

LEXI Recorded is yet another solution in AI-Media’s LEXI Tool Kit now cementing the company as the global leader in captioning technology and solutions.

The AI-Media team will be showcasing the LEXI Recorded solution from 14-17 April at the NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas; the world’s largest broadcast and media trade convention. To book a 1:1 session at NAB Show to learn more about LEXI Recorded or our other solutions click HERE.

For more information about LEXI Recorded visit the LEXI Recorded page on the AI-Media site.

About AI-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, technology company AI-Media is a global leader in the provision of high-quality live and recorded captioning, transcription and translation solutions. The company helps the world’s leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies ensure high accuracy, secure and cost-effective captioning via its AI-powered LEXI automatic captioning solution and end-to-end range of captioning hardware. Globally, AI-Media technology delivers well over 10 million minutes of live and recorded media content, and online events and web streams every month. AI-Media (ASX: AIM) commenced trading on the ASX on 15 September 2020. For more information on AI-Media please visit AI-Media.tv.

