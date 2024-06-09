Akatsi North GES to get temporary structure after years of struggle

The Akatsi North District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) is set to occupy a new structure after twelve years of operating from classroom blocks. The Directorate had been operating from the Ave-Dakpa D/A Junior High School classroom blocks since the district was created in 2012, making its operations difficult. Mr Erskine Dziwornu Nuku, the Public Relations Officer, at Akatsi North GES, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview. 'It has been a great challenge operating from classroom blocks, but we have to move out because the student population there has been growing over the years and it is unfit to deprive our students of accessing their classrooms,' he said. He disclosed that several appeals to the District Assembly and other relevant stakeholders for support were made, yet their plea for a state-of-the-art building has not yet been met. Mr Nuku further revealed they would be moving to the old, renovated Magistrate Court building since there was a new Court building tha t had been fully commissioned. 'We launched an appeal for the structure to be renovated for us and I can say the support was massive from stakeholders thanks to the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Nortsu Kotoe, and staff of the Directorate for contributing their quota towards this work.' Mr Nortsu Kotoe, the Member of Parliament for the area, during a tour within the Constituency, inspected the ongoing renovation work, where he donated an amount of GHS25,000 to ensure its completion. A visit by the GNA to the site observed that renovation works were about 80 per cent complete, indicating the structure would be ready for use in no time. The Akatsi North GES Directorate has a staff strength of 42. Over 20 office spaces would be needed for the smooth operation of its activities to improve the standard of education in the area. Source: Ghana News Agency