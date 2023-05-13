Education Literacy

Akatsi South Education Directorate receives dual desks

Web DeskComments Off on Akatsi South Education Directorate receives dual desks

A total of 250 dual desks have been handed over to the Akatsi South Education Directorate by the Assembly to improve teaching and learning in the municipality.

These are in addition to 1000 dual and 800 mono desks the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly presented in 2022 for onward distribution to needy schools.

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive, during the presentation, said the move was part of the Government's efforts to reduce the infrastructural deficit in the area.

'We have been able to expand access to education through the provision of infrastructure. We hope to procure even more school desks for distribution this year,' he said.

The Assembly had also started the construction of a three-unit classroom block at Akatsi- Agbagblakope to ensure access to education by the residents, he noted.

Mr Nyahe tasked the Municipal Director of Education to liaise with the Assembly for fair distribution of the desks, especially to schools that need them the most.

Mr Ulmar Karim Ayaana, the Municipal Director of Education, assured of fair distribution of the desks and promised to keep watch over them to ensure their proper maintenance.

He told the Ghana News Agency that quality education remained the responsibility of all stakeholders and commended the Government and Assembly members for the support.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
Literacy

Al-Shabab Battles IS in Northeastern Somalia

Web Desk

The al-Shabab militant group has scaled up its attacks against pro-Islamic State fighters in the northeastern mountainous Somali region of Bari, experts say.Intelligence and security officials say al-Shabab has seized two locations from pro-IS militant…
Literacy

LONDON HOSTING ZIMBABWE INVESTMENT FORUM

Web Desk

HARARE– The British capital will host next week a high-level investment forum on Zimbabwe as the country forges ahead with its drive to attract capital into the local economy.The Zimdaba London 2018 conference, to be attended by key economic Ministers…
Education Literacy

White House to meet Microsoft, Google CEOs on AI dangers

Web Desk

The White House will host CEOs of top artificial intelligence companies, including Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft, on Thursday to discuss risks and safeguards as the technology catches the attention of governments and lawmakers globally.Generativ…