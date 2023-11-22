Akim Swedru MP reiterates President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to fixing roads sectorPublic enterprises created for development purposes: Shiimi

Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Chairman of Parliament's Roads and Highways Committee and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, has reiterated the commitment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in fixing the nation's roads and highways. Contributing on the floor of Parliament to the ongoing debate on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government, Mr Nyarko said the Akufo-Addo Government was a government that was committed to resolving the many challenges in the road sector. 'I know that the issues are many in the roads sector, and no one Government will be all to resolve all those problems, but it is about commitment. Mr Speaker, there are several of these roads scattered around the country that the Government is currently embarking on.' He cited the Tema-Akosombo and the Tema-Aflao Roads, which had been awarded to contractors, adding that all these were roads which were abandoned by previous Governments and that these roads over the years had become deplorable or death traps. 'If you have a government who says even irrespective of the difficulties that we are going through as a country it is still committed and still investing heavily into the sector, then we must applaud the Government but not to overly criticise the Government, make all comments that are unpalatable about the Government,' he stated. He reiterated that the NPP Government was committed to resolving the challenges facing the roads sector for the people of Ghana. He said the NPP Government was a government that the good people of Ghana could trust; saying 'we have demonstrated it and that is what I want to encourage everyone to support this Budget.' This, he said, was because they were able to support the Budget, the government would be able to do more of these road projects. Mr Nyarko lauded Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways, for his commitment in ensuring that most of these deplorable roads in the country were repaid. According to the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Po licy of the Government, which was presented to Parliament on November 15, by Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, the routine maintenance activities of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, comprising grading, pothole patching, shoulder maintenance, and vegetation control had been carried out on 4,809 km of the trunk road network; 8,984km of the feeder road network; and 2,318km of the urban road network. In addition, periodic maintenance activities comprising; asphalt overlay, re-gravelling/spot improvement and resealing works were carried out on 49km, 327km and 148km of trunk, feeder and urban road networks respectively. The Minister indicated that the Government infrastructure programme would also be anchored on a strong private sector collaboration. To this end, the Government would continue to pursue the Mining Sector Roads rehabilitation projects to improve the road network in mining communities. In 2024, the Government would begin the formalisation of the agreements with the Mining companies and m ining related industries to fund and commence the rehabilitation of Roads in the Mining Enclaves. Selected communities include Takoradi Agona Nkwanta, Tarkwa dualisation and Tarkwa township, Prestea Bogoso and Bogoso township, Dunkwa Obuasi, Obuasi township, Ahwia Nkwanta, Manso, and Nkran Konongo. Source: Ghana News Agency Public enterprises were established to solve developmental challenges and are essential to the national quest to achieve Vision 2030, finance and public enterprises minister, Iipumbu Shiimi, has said. Speaking at the second Public Enterprises Conference at Gross Barmen on Wednesday, Shiimi emphasised the importance of public enterprises despite challenges of poor performance and governance. 'As a country, we have created a number of public enterprises to try and solve our developmental problems. As we proceed, we have to continue to reevaluate which one we want to create and which one we have to consolidate. 'These are institutions that we have created specifically for specific development purposes. You are there to deliver a specific mandate, and you are there to help achieve Vision 2030,' he said. Shiimi told the gathering his ministry has been reorganising in an effort to shape the public enterprise sector. He cited the Public Enterprises Governance Act of 2019, which, among others, categorises public enterprises into different categories. The 81 public enterprises are grouped into commercial, non-commercial public entities and as funds. 'We have some of these classifications, and the way they are managed is different. That was done to try and create better governance in public enterprises because I think before, as a shareholder, we were not taking an active role in managing public enterprises,' the minister said. The top management of State-owned enterprises is meeting for three days at the tourist resort outside Okahandja to discuss and share best practices on effective performance and strengthening effective governance. The conference is held under the theme; 'Leveraging value propositions for Namibian public enterprises locally and internationally.' On his part, the chairperson of the Public Enterprises CEO Forum, Fluksman Samuel, noted that public enterprises 'still have a significant impact on the economy of our country. Therefore, this conference may serve as a reminder of the enormous responsi bilities on the shoulders of chief executive officers and managing directors of public enterprises.' Samuel, who is the CEO of the Lderitz Waterfront, assured Minister Shiimi that the current crop of executives of public enterprises stand ready to support government efforts to improve governance and the overall performance of the sector. Source: The Namibian Press Agency