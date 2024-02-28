ALERT: Tabling of National Budget 2024/25 underway in NA

WINDHOEK: Parliamentarians have gathered for the tabling of the 2024/25 National Budget by Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises, Iipumbu Shiimi in the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday. He said this year's theme is 'Continuing the Legacy of President Hage Geingob by Caring for the Namibian Child.' He also said the budget will include relief for taxpayers. Source: The Namibia Press Agency