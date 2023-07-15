Alhaji Tanko pledges youth employment when elected Akan MP

Alhaji Tanko Yabuku, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) aspirant for the Akan Constituency, says employment of the youth is his topmost priority when elected as Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan. He said jobs for the youth were possible because of the abundant natural resources that could be tapped for employment creation. Alhaji Tanko said an orphan constituency such as Akan needed someone with vision for the youth. Alhaji Tanko said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kadjebi in the Oti Region. He said since the district was an agrarian one, the youth, who are already into farming, would be assisted with inputs to expand their farms. He said the delays in payment for cocoa beans purchased would be reduced and smuggling eliminated by prompt payment schemes. Alhaji Tanko, who is a Business Development Consultant, said he would lobby both local and foreign entrepreneurs to invest in various businesses in Akan, including; farming, manufacturing, and logistic, among others, to create jobs in the Constituency. He said businesses which are into transportation would be supported with hire-purchase vehicles. On the use of the MPs Share of the District Assemblies' Common Fund (DACF), the aspirant said he would use the DACF to assist the youth in education to improve the human resources of the district. Alhaji Tanko, who filed his Nomination Forms at the Akan NPP Constituency Office in Kadjebi on Friday, July 14, appealed to the delegates to the yet-to-be fixed election to vote for him to become the Party Parliament Candidate to help implement his visions for the Constituents. He is in the contest with Mr Rashid Bawa, Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria and Mr. Tassah Safiwu, a Farm Manager.

Source: Ghana News Agency