Ali Mohammed’s last-gasp strike seals win for Accra Lions over Karela United

Ali Mohammed scored in second-half added time to seal victory for Accra Lions as they edged Karela United 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday. The victory for Accra Lions sees them move further away from the relegation zone, as they occupy the 8th position on the league table, while Karela United are third from bottom. Accra Lions started the first half on a blistering note and took the lead in the third minute after a close header from Yahaya Mohammed. The visitors were stunned by the early lead from the home side, who largely dominated play and could have doubled their lead in the first half. But Karela United stood firm as they maintained their 1-0 deficit at halftime. Karela United were the much better side after recess, applying pressure to the Accra Lions defence, which seemed a bit shaky sometimes. Evans Adomako nearly pulled parity for Karela United halfway through the second half, but his effort was saved by Accra Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful. The away side deservedly equalised through Samuel Atta Kumi in the first minute of additional time, but Accra Lions defender Ali Mohammed scored a minute late to secure the win for his side.

Source: Ghana News Agency