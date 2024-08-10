All five regions in the north are secured for John Mahama – Haruna Iddirsu

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for the Tamale South Constituency in the Northern Region, says all five regions in northern Ghana are secured for former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2024 general election. He said Ghanaians were 'fed up' with the leadership of the President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia-led government and would vote for change come December 2024 with the regions in the north leading the support for that change. Mr Iddirsu, a former Minority Leader in Parliament, said this in Wa at the weekend during the Upper West Regional campaign launch of the NDC geared towards wrestling power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections. All the parliamentary candidates for the NDC in the Upper West Region and some national leaders of the party graced the event, which commenced with a float along some principal streets of Wa, the regional capital. Scores of party members, supporters and sympathisers from a ll eleven constituencies in the region attended the event. Mr iddirsu indicated that the Upper West Region had never disappointed the NDC during elections since the inception of the Fourth Republican Constitution and that the support for Mr Mahama in this year's election would be more massive. '…John Dramani Mahama to humble Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the five regions in the north and the region to lead the way is the Upper West Region', the ace NDC politician observed. Mr Iddrisu reminded the electorates of former President Mahama's plan to introduce a dedicated bank for women and a women's credit policy to enable women access credit facilities to support their businesses if elected the president of Ghana. The MP mentioned other promises of the NDC to include electrification of all rural communities in Ghana before 2028 and the tarring of the Wa-Sawla-Bole highway. Mr Iddrisu claimed that the 2024 general election was critical in the history of Ghana's politics due to the need for Mr Mahama to win the elec tion to 'reset' the country onto the path of economic development. Mr Iddrisu also urged the electorates not to vote 'skirt and blouse' in order for the NDC to secure all the eleven parliamentary seats from the current eight seats the party had in the region. Mr Malik Basintale, the Deputy National Communication Officer of the NDC, criticised Dr. Bawumia's invitation to Mr Mahama to a debate and said Dr. Bawumia had nothing to debate the former president on. Some MPs from the region took turns to address the crowd at the campaign launch with calls on the electorates to throw their weight behind the NDC and its presidential and parliamentary candidates for a victory in the December 2024 election. Source: Ghana News Agency