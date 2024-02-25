All Nations University unveils inaugural Annual Research Day, GITFiC-AfCFTA tertiary clubMore than 140 workshops and scientific events scheduled for March at Tunis Science City

All Nations University has launched its inaugural Research Day and also inaugurated the university's chapter of the Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFIC) of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Tertiary Students Club. These significant events aim to promote academic excellence, and research collaboration, and create awareness of the African Continental Free Trade Area among tertiary students and faculty members, fostering innovation and regional integration. All Nations University School of Business launched the maiden Annual Research Day while GITFiC inaugurated the tertiary students club at the university's city campus in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua, to showcase the ANU's academic prowess and foster an environment of intellectual growth. The ANU School of Business continues to play a significant role in promoting research and innovation within the academic community, and the annual Research Day is a testament to its commitment to excellence. Professor Collins M arfo Agyeman, Dean of ANU Business School, and Professor Carlene Kyeremeh, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at ANU, jointly performed the launching ceremony for the Annual Research Day to be commemorated every November, starting this year 2024. Every year, this event will bring together scholars, researchers, faculty members, and students across various academic fields to share their research findings and participate in insightful discussions. It will also serve as a networking opportunity for potential collaborations and idea exchange among researchers and students. In his speech, Professor Agyeman said research work was fundamental to university and academic life and that, the quality of research work defined the quality of every university. He explained that the launch of the annual event would provide the students and faculty members with an opportunity to showcase the world-class research done at the School of Business, All Nations University to their colleagues, the broader university community, academia, and industry. 'Of course, it will also present an opportunity for us to learn about cutting-edge research,' he emphasized. 'This is because there will be keynote addresses by world-renowned researchers in the field of business management.' Professor Agyeman stated that the School of Business was seeking to establish solid partnerships with an array of industry players and organisations from both the public and private sectors to host Research Day every year successfully. 'This, we believe, will help bridge the gap between academic education and industry requirements, potentially leading to interdisciplinary collaborations that can yield innovative solutions to complex challenges,' he said. Addressing the inauguration of the GITFiC-AfCFTA Tertiary Students Club, Mr. Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive of GITFiC, stated that the club aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the AfCFTA among students. He was speaking on the theme: 'Impacting knowledge, changing the mindset, and creatin g Africa's generational entrepreneurs for Africa's common market.' 'We believe that knowledge is power, and by equipping our members with insights into the intricacies of this historic agreement, we empower them to become informed advocates and ambassadors for economic integration and trade facilitation,' he said. He added that it was part of the efforts made to foster a culture of collaboration and networking among students with various academic backgrounds, offering numerous opportunities for collaboration across borders, industries, and disciplines. He also said the formation of the club aimed to foster entrepreneurship and innovation among students through mentorship, encouraging them to unleash their creativity and entrepreneurial drive to make a positive impact in their communities. Likewise, the club aims to encourage active participation in conversations and projects concerning trade, development, and sustainable progress. Professor Samuel Donkor, President and Founder of All Nations University, stated the commitment of authorities to cultivate innovative and globally conscious graduates, striving to broaden students' perspectives and encourage active participation in Africa's economic integration. 'The inauguration of this club signifies our commitment to train future leaders to champion the principles of free trade and economic cooperation across the African continent,' he said. 'We are to learn, collaborate and drive positive change in our communities and beyond,' he added, noting that through the GITFiC of the AfCFTA 'we aim to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable development that will benefit generations of Africa.' He urged students to explore new frontiers and conventional wisdom and contribute to Africa's economic research, saying, 'Our efforts today will shape the prosperity of tomorrow.' Ms. Peace Ahedor, President GITFiC-AfCFTA Tertiary Students Club-All Nations University Chapter, noted that the inauguration of the club signified their commitment, as future leaders, to champion the principles of free trade and economic cooperation across the African continent. 'We are eager to learn, collaborate, and drive positive change in our communities and beyond,' she added. Source: Ghana News Agency The Tunis Science City (CST) is organising more than 140 workshops and scientific events for the general public, especially schoolchildren, during the month of March. In a statement to TAP agency, Hassen Tahri, information officer at the CST, said these events will kick off on 1 March with an event on rare diseases aimed at the general public and in particular professionals and students. Schoolchildren will also be able to take part in guided tours of the Botanical Gardens every Friday at 1 pm. Tahri pointed out that the programme of events will be even richer during the second quarter holidays (from March 18 to 31, 2024) with the organisation of scientific workshops using augmented reality on March 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2024. The Tunis Science City is also planning to celebrate World Water Day on March 22, 2024 and an astronomy evening on March 23, at 9pm. The programme will conclude with a celebration of Mathematics Day in the form of competitions, Tahri added. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse