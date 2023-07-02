General

Always be battle ready against evil spirits – Agyinasare tells Christians

Web DeskComments Off on Always be battle ready against evil spirits – Agyinasare tells Christians

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder and Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, has admonished Christians to always be prepared for spiritual warfare against evil spirits. He said: 'Whether you like it or not, as a Christian, you are in spiritual warfare with the enemy.' 'For as the Bible says in Ephesians 6 verse 12, we did not wrestle with flesh and blood, but against principalities, rulers of darkness and against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.' Archbishop Agyinasare said this during a Sunday second service at the Perez Dome, Perez Chapel International, Dzorwulu. His message was titled: 'Who Rules the Cosmic Ream 1: The Cosmic Realm and the Christian'. The Archbishop said every town, city and village was ruled by a principality and evil spirits, adding that as a child of God, one should be prepared to face them in spiritual warfare, saying they (Christians) had the right tools and equipment to defeat the enemy in such battles. He admonished Christians to remain steadfast in the Lord, and know that in God was their victory against the enemy in spiritual battles. The teachings, which are in series, are to help Christians to be well prepared and equipped against the spiritual enemy.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Witnesses Say Civilians Killed as Airstrikes Hit Tigray Capital

Web Desk

Witnesses in Ethiopia’s Tigray region said at least two people were killed and several others were injured in two airstrikes Monday carried out by government forces on the regional capital, Mekelle.Residents who spoke to VOA’s Tigrigna Service said the…
General

Mbumba also noted that conservancies are now benefiting 245 000 people in various regions.

Web Desk

Vice President Nangolo Mbumba said human-wildlife conflict (HWC) should not be the responsibility of the government and the line ministry alone but that of everyone.Mbumba at the commencement of a three-day National Conference on Human-Wildlife Confli…
General

World Sea Turtle Day: In addition to plastic pollution, sea turtles are often victims of illegal trade in Tunisia,

Web Desk

World Sea Turtle Day is celebrated every year on June 16. The day aims to raise international awareness of the importance of preserving this endangered aquatic species. Tunisia has three species of marine turtle, including the loggerhead turtle “Caret…