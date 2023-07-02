Always be battle ready against evil spirits – Agyinasare tells Christians

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder and Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, has admonished Christians to always be prepared for spiritual warfare against evil spirits. He said: 'Whether you like it or not, as a Christian, you are in spiritual warfare with the enemy.' 'For as the Bible says in Ephesians 6 verse 12, we did not wrestle with flesh and blood, but against principalities, rulers of darkness and against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.' Archbishop Agyinasare said this during a Sunday second service at the Perez Dome, Perez Chapel International, Dzorwulu. His message was titled: 'Who Rules the Cosmic Ream 1: The Cosmic Realm and the Christian'. The Archbishop said every town, city and village was ruled by a principality and evil spirits, adding that as a child of God, one should be prepared to face them in spiritual warfare, saying they (Christians) had the right tools and equipment to defeat the enemy in such battles. He admonished Christians to remain steadfast in the Lord, and know that in God was their victory against the enemy in spiritual battles. The teachings, which are in series, are to help Christians to be well prepared and equipped against the spiritual enemy.

Source: Ghana News Agency