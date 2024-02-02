AMA Boss commissions daycare centre for migrant workers’ children

Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, Accra Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive Officer, has commissioned a modern child daycare centre in Accra to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children of migrants.? The single-storey childcare centre, located in the heart of the bustling Old Fadama township, was constructed by City Plus Limited under the auspices of the Mayor's Migration Council's Global Cities Fund.? The facility's construction was financed by Robert Bosch Foundation and is expected to serve as a haven of learning, care, and growth for the children of migrants, who work in the informal waste sector.?? ?The new edifice has classrooms, a play area, and dedicated spaces for meals and rest and other offices. ?Madam Sackey said addressing the needs of vulnerable populations within the city, especially migrants in the waste sector, was crucial to the city's growth, adding that: 'Every child deserves a supportive environment for growth and learning.'? ?She said the initiative was part of the city 's broader social inclusion programme, which aimed to bridge gaps and uplift communities that often found themselves on the fringes of society.? 'The AMA seeks to break the cycle of poverty and create opportunities for a brighter future,' the Chief Executive Officer said.? ?Madam Fatao Dialo Ndiaye, Chief of Mission, International Organization for Migration (IOM), commended the Mayor's commitment to migrant and community rights, emphasising the notable engagement of Accra's residents. She said migrants were an integral part of society and called for the promotion of their integration, as required by IOM. ?At the commissioning were representatives from the Ghana Immigration Service, Okyeame Kwame, 2009 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 'Artist of the Year' and Mr Musah Ziyad, Assemblyman for Amamomo Electoral Area and some chiefs.? Source: Ghana News Agency