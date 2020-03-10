Ambassador Khalid bin Salman Al-Musallam presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador-Designate, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Republic of Senegal and residing in Rabat, to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Senegalese Diaspora, Amadou Bacirc;, in his office at the Senegalese Foreign Ministry headquarters.

During the meeting, the Ambassador expressed his pride in the friendship and cooperation relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Senegal and its constant development, stressing the Kingdom’s keenness to consolidate and further bilateral relations between the two countries in a way that benefits the two friendly countries and people.

For his part, Foreign Minister Amadou Bacirc; noted the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Senegal. He also expressed his desire for more cooperation between the two friendly countries, wishing the Ambassador further success in his duties.

The meeting was attended by the Director of Protocol at the Senegalese Foreign Ministry.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain