Ambassadors Family Chapel hosts a Thanksgiving service

Bediako: Ambassadors Family Chapel, in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality, has hosted a Thanksgiving service at the church auditorium to celebrate the year 2023. The members of the church wore white outfits as they praised and worshipped God with melodious songs led by the church choir. The Reverend Elvis Myles Forson stated that Christians need to cultivate an attitude of gratitude to attract God's blessings. He added that Christians have to express gratitude to God with some key principles, which included the act of giving gratitude without any conditions or rationality, and it should be done with a good heart. Rev. Forson noted that 'God is the maker of men.' Therefore, he urged Christians not to backslide, even though afflictions may arise. He made prophetic declarations into the year 2024 and blessed the members of the church to expect God's abundant blessings. He further stated that Christians should never limit themselves by geographical location and advised that 'with God all things are possible.' . He revealed the theme for the year 2024 as 'the year of manifesting as sons of God.' Source: Ghana News Agency