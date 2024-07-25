Ambulance Trial: NDC Parliamentary Minority celebrates Forson’s victory

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority has celebrated the victory of their Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson at the Court of Appeal in the Ambulance Trial. As a sign of victory, the Minority Members of the House, who tied white bands around their necks and arms, praised God for their Leader's victory at the Court of Appeal. Waving white handkerchiefs in the air and praising God for the legal victory, the NDC MPs song 'Daa n'ase, Daa n'ase, Da Onyame Ase!' to wit, ''Thank You God, O Thank You God!' Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, the NDC MP for Tamale South and a former Minority Leader, informed the House that the Minority was celebrating Dr Forson's victory in the Ambulance Trial at the Court of Appeal. Dr Forson, who was present in the chamber, did not make any comment. Dr Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance is being prosecuted by the Government for willfully causing financial loss to the state and intentionally misapplying public property through the writing of Letters of Credit (LC s) to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for the procurement of ambulances. After a long legal battle, the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, July 30, acquitted and discharged Dr Forson. Source: Ghana News Agency