National Politics

Ammar, Algeria’s Ahmed Attaf talk cooperation

Web DeskComments Off on Ammar, Algeria’s Ahmed Attaf talk cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar met Wednesday, on the sidelines of a visit in Algiers, with Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf.

Bilateral cooperation and forthcoming events came under focus, rads a Foreign Ministry press release issued Thursday.

It was agreed to devise new cooperation mechanisms to meet the aspirations of both peoples and bring momentum to relations. The latest regional and international developments were also discussed.

Ammar paid a working visit to Algiers on Wednesday as a special envoy and bearer of a message from President Kaïs Saïed to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

