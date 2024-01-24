Angola defeats Burkina Faso to make a historic entry to Round of 16

Angola defeated Burkina Faso 2-0 to advance to the Round of 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the last group match played on Tuesday evening. Cristovao 'Mabululu' Paciencia and Ambrosini 'Zini' Salvador scored in each half respectively to qualify for the Round of 16 of the competition for the first time since 2010 as hosts.? With both sides having a fair amount of chances at goal, it was Angola who capitalized in the 36th minute when the dangerous Mabululu headed home to give his side the lead.? Coming back from the break, the Stallions surged forward but could not break the stubborn Angolan defence.? Victory was eventually sealed on the stroke of full time by Zini after a stinging shot that rebounded off the keeper found an alert Zini who slotted home to secure the victory. Angola, and Burkina Faso gain automatic entry into the next phase while Mauritania's historic win over Algeria sees them record their first-ever TotalEnergies CAF AFCON win that sends them into the knockout stage as one of th e best third finishers of the groups. Source: Ghana News Agency