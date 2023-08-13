Aodaman festival celebrated in Kunene

The Aodaman Traditional Authority on Saturday celebrated the Aodaman Annual Cultural Festival under the theme, ‘Reigniting our heritage’ at Khorixas in the Kunene Region.

In a statement availed to Nampa on Sunday, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development (MURD) Erastus Uutoni at the event stated that the assertion of cultural identity can only be envisioned on the basis of mutual respect and the acceptance of diversity.

“I believe that this cultural festival in its entirety, presents motivation to remember the important things and to showcase and pass the knowledge and traditions to the next generation,” the minister said.

Uutoni said that as a nation, “we first have to understand each other and appreciate each other’s way of life and socio-cultural identity” and that is only possible when the nation is knowledgeable about its distinct cultures, traditions and value systems.

Furthermore, this particular festival promotes intercultural understanding and showcases the community’s rich and cultural expressions and serves as a major tourist attraction both at local and international levels, he said.

Uutoni added that the traditional authority is also required to promote affirmative action amongst its members, particularly by promoting gender equality with regard to leadership positions in its structure.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency