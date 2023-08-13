Culture

Aodaman festival celebrated in Kunene

Web DeskComments Off on Aodaman festival celebrated in Kunene

The Aodaman Traditional Authority on Saturday celebrated the Aodaman Annual Cultural Festival under the theme, ‘Reigniting our heritage’ at Khorixas in the Kunene Region.

In a statement availed to Nampa on Sunday, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development (MURD) Erastus Uutoni at the event stated that the assertion of cultural identity can only be envisioned on the basis of mutual respect and the acceptance of diversity.

“I believe that this cultural festival in its entirety, presents motivation to remember the important things and to showcase and pass the knowledge and traditions to the next generation,” the minister said.

Uutoni said that as a nation, “we first have to understand each other and appreciate each other’s way of life and socio-cultural identity” and that is only possible when the nation is knowledgeable about its distinct cultures, traditions and value systems.

Furthermore, this particular festival promotes intercultural understanding and showcases the community’s rich and cultural expressions and serves as a major tourist attraction both at local and international levels, he said.

Uutoni added that the traditional authority is also required to promote affirmative action amongst its members, particularly by promoting gender equality with regard to leadership positions in its structure.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
Culture

Blossom returns with love song

Web Desk

Namibia’s award-winning artist and songwriter Ruusa Munalye, popularly known as ‘Blossom’, released a new love song, titled ‘Ombili Nee, Gimme some love’.The song was released on Blossom’s YouTube channel as a pre-listening public lounge session for he…
Culture

57th Hammamet International Festival, July 8-August 12

Web Desk

The 57th edition of the Hammamet International Festival (FIH) will be held under the theme “Let’s Color the World,” on July 8-August 12 at the open-air theatre in Hammamet. The detailed programme for this edition was revealed on Tuesday at a press bri…
Culture

FILT 2023: Ministry of Culture committed to respecting freedom of thought, expression and publishing (Minister)

Web Desk

Minister of Culture, Hayet Ketat Guermazi, reaffirmed on Monday the attachment of her ministry “to the principles of freedom of thought, expression and publishing enshrined in the Constitution.”The minister was speaking during her visit to the Tunis I…