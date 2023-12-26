Arab Interior Ministers’ Council: agenda of 41st session outlined

Interior Minister Kamel El Feki met Monday with Secretary-General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Kouman. The latter presented the agenda of the 41st session of the Arab Interior Ministers' Council slated to be held in Tunisia in 2024. The meeting focused on cooperation between the ministry and the council in relevant areas as part of beefing up Arab cooperation. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse
Arab Basketball Championship: (first round/day-1): Tunisia beat Kuwait 85-69
