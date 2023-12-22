Arab Ranking for Universities 2023: Four Tunisian universities among TOP 40

Tunisia's Sfax, Tunis-El Manar, Monastir and Sousse universities were ranked among the TOP 40 Arab universities out of 115, in the new Arab Ranking for Universities, released on Thursday. Sfax University ranked 8th, Tunis-El Manar University 12th, Monastir University 13th and Sousse University 40th. The King Saud University took the first place, followed by Cairo University, UAE University, while El Yarmouk University came last. This ranking is based on 4 axes, namely teaching and learning index, scientific research index, creativity and innovation index and participation indicator. The Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry congratulated on this occasion, the presidents of universities, deans, directors, teachers, researchers, administrative staff and students. The ministry further commended the efforts exerted to improve the ranking of Tunisian universities in Arab and international rankings and to boost the higher education and scientific research sectors. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Pres se