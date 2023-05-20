General

Arab Summit: Strengthening cooperation between Tunisia and UAE

Comments Off on Arab Summit: Strengthening cooperation between Tunisia and UAE

The age-old relations between Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the means to strengthen them were the focus of a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, and his Emirati counterpart Chakhbout Ben Nahyane Al Nahyane. The meeting comes within the framework of the participation of the two ministers in the 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah on Friday. The two officials discussed ways to open new cooperation prospects between Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates, especially in the economic and investment fields, while taking advantage of the great potential of the two countries, said a statement issued Saturday by the Department of Foreign Affairs. The two ministers also stressed the importance of intensifying the exchange of visits between senior officials of the two countries and ensuring a good preparation for bilateral events in the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

