ARP General Legislation Committee approves bill on penal reconciliation

The General Legislative Committee of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP), on Monday, approved the draft law amending the Decree Law No. 13 of March 20, 2022 on penal reconciliation. The committee is expected to adopt the report on the aforementioned law later, according to a parliamentary statement issued on Tuesday. The committee had reviewed various articles of the draft law in the presence of representatives from the Ministries of Justice and Finance, as well as the Prime Ministry. The first article of the bill, which amends 15 articles of Decree-Law No. 13/2022, was approved by the committee. However, the Committee retained the original version of the second article. The Committee began its examination of the bill (initiated by the Presidency of the Republic) last Friday. The Presidency of the Republic had urged the speedy adoption of the bill, which was referred to the relevant committee by the Bureau of the ARP on January 3. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse