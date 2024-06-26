Search
ARP: Plenary sessions Tuesday and Wednesday

Tunis: The Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) is holding, on Tuesday, a plenary session to review two draft laws. The first draft law is about amending and supplementing the provisions of the Code of Military Pleadings and Penalties. The second draft law is about the guarantee agreement on the first request signed on January 31, 2024 between the Republic of Tunisia and the African Development Bank (AfDB) and relating to the loan granted to the National Sanitation Office, reads a statement of the ARP. The parliament will also hold, on Wednesday, a plenary session devoted to oral questions to be addressed to the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, the same source said. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

