ARP reviews budget of Education Ministry

The Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) started, Saturday, reviewing the Education Ministry's draft budget for the 2024 financial year, during a plenary session, which was attended by the Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Bouderbala as well as Education Minister, Mohamed Ali Boughdiri.

The budget of the Ministry of Education represents nearly 15% of the State general draft budget for 2024. It is considered the highest compared to the rest of the budgets allocated to other ministries, followed respectively by the budgets of the Ministry of the Industry, the Interior Ministry, the Defense Ministry and the Health Ministry.

The value of the credits dedicated to the budget of the Ministry of National Education for 2024 is almost 7.91 billion dinars, compared to nearly 7.55 billion dinars in the 2023 Complementary Finance Law.

Salary expenses for 2024 represent the bulk of expenses. , amounting to nearly 6.7 billion dinars.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse