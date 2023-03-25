Art: DDESSINPARIS2023, a picture of Africa

From March 24 to 26, 2023, the Domus Maubourg, a private mansion located near the Invalides in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, will host the 11th edition of DDESSINPARIS, called DDESSIN (23). As one of the most important events of the drawing week in Paris, this edition will not stray from the objectives of the previous 10: “to support, promote and accompany artists by being a major partner of the actors of the art world. The event will offer to professionals, collectors and amateurs, a moment rich in discoveries, in a pleasant setting and a friendly atmosphere”.

“With the DDESSINPARIS prize, Ève de Medeiros, founder and artistic director of the event, is encouraging contemporary creation by promoting work of the winner”

More than 40 artists, designers and publishers are expected to take part in this event. As in 2013, they will compete for the DDESSINPARIS prize. Among them, in the gallery section, the artist Emma Picard, winner of the 2022 prize, presented this year by the Dupré´ and Dupré´ gallery of Beziers. In the field of publishing, the workshop Vis-à-Vis from Marseille is announced. This company distributes and publishes the work of many artists in the field of original works, but also in art prints. This workshop promotes these works in public collections and presents the artists Jennifer Hugot, Jean-Jacques Surian and Na Wang.

The aim of the DDESSINPARIS Prize is to encourage contemporary creation and to promote the work of the winner, who will be selected by a jury made up of professionals from the world of art and culture. This is the wish of Ève de Medeiros, founder and artistic director of the event. This year, the organizers, in collaboration with the French Institute of Saint-Louis in Senegal, announce the award of the DDESSINPARIS/French Institute of Saint-Louis in Senegal/Villa Ndar Prize. This will take place on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7pm in the presence of the President and members of the jury.

“DDESSINPARIS allows art world professionals, collectors and amateurs to discover the work of young emerging or more established artists”

DDESSINPARIS is the initiative of Ève de Medeiros. Since its creation in 2013, she has wanted this event to be the revelation of a living heritage. Since then, many projects have been launched. All of them are aimed at achieving the main objectives of the event. The aim is to promote drawing in all its forms as a medium in its own right on the art market, to promote new geographical areas as breeding grounds for creation and dissemination, and finally to bring them into contact and dialogue.

DDESSINPARIS allows art world professionals, collectors and amateurs to discover the work of young emerging or more established artists. These young artists are brought together in a convivial, uncluttered space that is easy to navigate and where the overhead lighting enhances the value of their work.

Five African/Afrodescendant artists to discover on DDESSINParis 2023

Chidy Wayne (Le Réservoir gallery) is a Spanish-Guinean illustrator and artist based in Barcelona.

He works in a variety of media, including painting, design, animation and music. His expression is often characterized by his poetic and precise use of pen, ink and watercolor, which, more than any other medium, are distinguished by a sense of grounding and timelessness.

Barbara Asei Dantoni (Cécile Dufay gallery) is a French-Italian-Cameroonian artist who lives between France and Cameroon.

Through painting on canvas, mixed media relief works and poems, the artist questions her inner landscapes made up of symbols linked to her ancestors and her femininity. The masks (works on paper) that the artist created during his residency at Bandjoun Station, created by the artist Bathélémy Toguo, will be presented at the 11th edition.

Enfant Précoce (Galerie ODBR), pseudonym of Françis Essoua, is a Cameroonian painter.

His work is an invitation to decipher signs, rebus, symbols; an invitation to play on cultural variations. At the end, obviously, the emotion. You can discover her work of drawing on slate.

Manon Pellan (Olivier Waltman gallery) is a French draftswoman whose father was born in the Caribbean (Martinique).

The graphite pencil is at the center of her practice. Touching on fragility, absence, intimacy, fear, emptiness, or even repulsion, her drawings simply testify to our passage, and our death.

Miguel Marajo is a French artist from the Caribbean (Martinique) who practices mainly drawing, painting and installations.

He looks at the alienating uniformity of the aesthetic criteria of Western society and plays with features to awaken an authenticity not subject to the canons of beauty. His work explores with caustic humor, poetry and lucidity the abundant richness of cultural relationships.

He is the solo show of DDESSINPARIS 2023.

Source: Africa News Agency